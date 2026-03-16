Mile Svilar News: Allows two goals in Como game

Svilar made five saves and one clearance and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Como.

Svilar had a robust number of interventions but couldn't stop two close-range finishes by Tasos Douvikas and Diego Carlos. He hasn't blanked the opponents in four tilts, making 13 saves and giving up eight goals over that span. Up next, Roma will host Bologna in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday and then Lecce on Sunday.