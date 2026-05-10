Mile Svilar News: Allows two goals to Parma

Svilar recorded one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 win over Parma.

Svilar was barely able to show his reflexes as his team nearly let a manageable result slip before making a late comeback. This marks a dip in form after he recorded four clean sheets in his previous six games played. Over the entire Serie A campaign, he has made 102 saves and conceded 31 goals while keeping 16 clean sheets, the latter of which is the second-highest figure in the league. Up next is a derby against Lazio, who are averaging 1.1 goals scored per game.