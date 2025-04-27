Mile Svilar News: Blanks Inter
Svilar made two saves and two clearances and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Inter Milan.
Svilar had a relatively easy game considering the caliber of the opponents, as his defence did a nice job in containing a quality frontline. He has kept four clean sheets in the last six rounds, making 26 saves and conceding just two goals. Roma will face Fiorentina at home next Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now