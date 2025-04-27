Fantasy Soccer
Mile Svilar News: Blanks Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Svilar made two saves and two clearances and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Inter Milan.

Svilar had a relatively easy game considering the caliber of the opponents, as his defence did a nice job in containing a quality frontline. He has kept four clean sheets in the last six rounds, making 26 saves and conceding just two goals. Roma will face Fiorentina at home next Sunday.

