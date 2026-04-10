Mile Svilar News: Blanks Pisa on Friday

Svilar recorded five saves and one clearance and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 3-0 win versus Pisa.

Svilar was busier than suggested by the final result, denying a couple of menacing attempts before his side pulled away in the score and bouncing back from last week's performance. He has kept two clean sheets in the last five rounds, making 21 saves and allowing 11 goals. Up next, Roma will host Atalanta next Saturday.