Mile Svilar News: Concedes five against Inter

Svilar made four saves and allowed five goals in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Inter Milan.

Svilar was in for a rough night Sunday, as the keeper would make four saves but still gave up five goals in the loss. This is unfortunate after a clean sheet in his last outing, with only one clean sheet in his past seven appearances between league and UEL play. He remains at 13 clean sheets in 31 appearances this season, facing Pisa next on Friday.