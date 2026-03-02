Mile Svilar News: Concedes three against Juventus
Svilar registered two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus Juventus.
Svilar had a rough day Sunday, with the goalie only recording two saves while allowing three goals. This is a tough showing after a clean sheet last time out, having two in his past five outings. He remains at 12 clean sheets in 27 appearances this season, sitting third in the Serie A Golden Glove race.
