Mile Svilar News: Concedes three against Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Svilar registered two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus Juventus.

Svilar had a rough day Sunday, with the goalie only recording two saves while allowing three goals. This is a tough showing after a clean sheet last time out, having two in his past five outings. He remains at 12 clean sheets in 27 appearances this season, sitting third in the Serie A Golden Glove race.

