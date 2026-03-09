Mile Svilar News: Concedes twice in loss
Svilar made three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Genoa.
Svilar conceded two goals Sunday, both of which came in the second half. It marked just the fourth time this season he's conceded multiple goals, though three of them have come in his last four starts. He'll look to bounce back Thursday at Bologna, a side which has scored 37 goals through 28 matches this season.
