Mile Svilar News: Concedes twice Sunday

Svilar made five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Napoli.

Svilar conceded two goals Sunday, his first match conceding multiple goals since Dec. 20. He faced seven shots on target from the strong Napoli attack, and he made five saves for the fifth time this season. He faces a more favorable matchup Sunday versus Cremonese, a side which has scored just 21 goals through 25 matches this season.