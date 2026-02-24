Mile Svilar News: Cruises to clean sheet

Svilar recorded no saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Cremonese.

Svilar was untested Sunday, making neither save nor clearance, en route to his 12th clean sheet of the campaign as Roma eased-past Cremonese in a 3-0 home victory. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has made 10 saves and one clearance while conceding four goals and recording two clean sheets. Svilar's next opportunity is likely to come in a high-cotance matchup Sunday when Roma hosts Juventus.