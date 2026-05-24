Mile Svilar News: Finishes season with clean sheet
Svilar made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win against Verona.
Svilar had a stellar season with Roma, finishing with over 100 saves and logging his 18th clean sheet in the finale. He helped Roma secure Champions League soccer for next season, and he extended his contract to run through 2030 so he'll be back between the sticks for this side in Serie A next season.
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