Mile Svilar News: Keeps clean sheet against Venezia
Svilar had three saves and two clearances and didn't concede in Sunday's 1-0 win against Venezia.
Svilar parried away a few shots late to fend off an attempted comeback and secured his second clean sheet in the last three matches. He has given up three goals and made eight saves in the last five rounds. Roma will visit Porto in the Europa League on Thursday and then Parma next Sunday.
