Mile Svilar News: Keeps clean sheet in win
Svilar made two saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's 1-0 win over Verona.
Svilar didn't have much work to do here as the defense in front of him made a great job preventing the opposition from generating danger. That's now four clean sheets over the last six league starts and 13 over 33 starts overall this season for a goalkeeper that consolidated himself as one of the best in Serie A.
