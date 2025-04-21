Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mile Svilar headshot

Mile Svilar News: Keeps clean sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Svilar made two saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's 1-0 win over Verona.

Svilar didn't have much work to do here as the defense in front of him made a great job preventing the opposition from generating danger. That's now four clean sheets over the last six league starts and 13 over 33 starts overall this season for a goalkeeper that consolidated himself as one of the best in Serie A.

Mile Svilar
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now