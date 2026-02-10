Svilar logged a clean sheet in a comfortable outing, rarely tested as Roma held Cagliari to a single shot on target that he handled without issue. Most of his involvement came on set pieces and long balls as the Giallorossi managed the game well after building a two-goal lead coming out of halftime. Svilar is riding a strong run of form with five clean sheets in his last seven appearances across all competitions and will aim to keep that momentum going in a much tougher matchup against Napoli on Sunday.