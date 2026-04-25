Mile Svilar News: Keeps clean sheet versus Bologna

Svilar registered two saves and four clearances and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Bologna.

Svilar answered the bell when he had to, and Riccardo Orsolini hit the crossbar on Bologna's best attempt. He has blanked the opponents three times in the last four matches, giving up six goals and making 14 saves. Up next, Roma will face Fiorentina at home on May 4.