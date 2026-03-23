Mile Svilar News: Keeps clean sheet versus Lecce

Svilar made two saves and one clearance and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Lecce.

Svilas wasn't too busy in this one and was bailed out by a goal-line clearance on Lecce's best attempt, a header by Santiago Pierotti following a difficult save. He hadn't blanked the opponents in six matches, making 20 saves and giving up 12 goals over that span. Up next, Roma will face Inter away on April 5.