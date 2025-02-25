Fantasy Soccer
Mile Svilar headshot

Mile Svilar News: Posts ninth clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Svilar registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 4-0 win over Monza.

Svilar was not troubled much Monday in Roma's rout of Monza. He did pull off two saves and posted his ninth clean sheet of the season, currently fourth best in Serie A. He is in strong form, this was his third consecutive clean sheet in Serie A matches but he will be challenged to produce a shut out in I Giallorossi's next against Como; they have bagged five in their last three matches.

