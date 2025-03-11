Mile Svilar News: Secures another clean sheet
Svilar recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win over Empoli.
Svilar maintained another clean sheet for his 10th of the season, which is the third most in the league. He's allowed just 30 goals in 28 Serie A appearances, averaging about 2.8 saves per game. The keeper will face off with Cagliari for the next league clash on Sunday, who have scored four goals in the last five contests.
