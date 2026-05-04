Mile Svilar News: Secures clean sheet

Svilar had one save and allowed zero goals in Monday's 4-0 victory against Fiorentina.

Svilar made one save in Monday's 4-0 win over Fiorentina, keeping a clean sheet in a match where he was rarely tested as his side's dominant pressing limited the opposition's attacking opportunities. The goalkeeper handled distribution well and commanded his area throughout. He has now recorded 16 clean sheets across 35 Serie A appearances this season, making 101 saves and conceding 29 goals. Svilar will look to maintain that form in the next match against Parma.