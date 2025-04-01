Fantasy Soccer
Mile Svilar headshot

Mile Svilar News: Solid in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Svilar made four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Lecce.

Svilar's clean sheet streak continues as he kept his third in a row in league play. This also gives him six clean sheets in the last seven Serie A appearances, surpassing his career high with 12. The keeper will look to keep the trend going on Sunday against Juventus, who have scored just four goals in the last five contests.

Mile Svilar
Roma
