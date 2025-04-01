Mile Svilar News: Solid in clean sheet
Svilar made four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Lecce.
Svilar's clean sheet streak continues as he kept his third in a row in league play. This also gives him six clean sheets in the last seven Serie A appearances, surpassing his career high with 12. The keeper will look to keep the trend going on Sunday against Juventus, who have scored just four goals in the last five contests.
