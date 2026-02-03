Svilar conceded the lone goal in the 49th minute when Jurgen Ekkelenkamp's free kick took a deflection off Donyell Malen in the wall and looped over him. He was tested in the first half as Udinese generated danger through the middle and forced him into a couple of routine saves and claims. Roma applied pressure late, but the damage had already been done from the set piece. Svilar has now allowed one goal in each of his last two appearances after posting four straight clean sheets across all competitions prior to that stretch. The goalkeeper will aim to get back on track in Monday's clash against Cagliari.