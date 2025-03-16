Miles Robinson Injury: Injured Saturday
Robinson (undisclosed) was forced off injured during Saturday's clash with Charlotte.
Robinson picked up the injury in the 30th minute and was forced off. The defender was replaced by Teenage Hadebe, who could be in line for a larger role if the injury is serious. Robinson will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and his availability for their next contest against Atlanta on Saturday.
