Miles Robinson headshot

Miles Robinson Injury: Listed as day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Robinson (groin) is day-to-day, so his status for Saturday's game at Toronto FC is a bit uncertain, according to Laurel Pfahler of The Queen City Press.

Robinson didn't represent the USMNT during the March international window due to this same injury, and it seems a final call on his status will be made closer to Saturday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Matt Miazga should continue to start at center-back if Robinson remains out this weekend.

Miles Robinson
FC Cincinnati
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