Miles Robinson Injury: Out against Toronto
Robinson (groin) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Toronto.
Robinson is unavailable for Saturday's clash against Toronto as he continues to deal with an injury that already forced him to miss the previous match. The American is an undisputed starter when fit, so his absence could be felt, with Matt Miazga continuing to start at center-back in his place.
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