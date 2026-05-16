Miles Robinson Injury: Precautionary halftime exit

Robinson (undisclosed) was forced off at halftime of Saturday's 3-3 draw against San Diego as a precaution after taking a knock, according to coach Pat Noonan, per Laurel Pfahler of Queen City Press.

Robinson couldn't make it to the second half of Saturday's clash against San Diego and coach Noonan confirmed the substitution was not planned but purely precautionary rather than the result of a serious injury, which is an encouraging sign given the proximity of the World Cup. Robinson will now be assessed over the coming days with the focus firmly on being fit for the United States at the tournament this summer, where the center-back is expected to be an important defensive figure for the USMNT on home soil.