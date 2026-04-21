Miles Robinson Injury: Questionable again

Robinson is questionable for the upcoming match at New York City FC with a leg injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Robinson's status is uncertain right after he bounced back from a groin issue and had a decent defensive outing Saturday against Chicago. If he is unable to play, Nick Hagglund will continue to start, and Alvas Powell may move into a greater role given that Matt Miazga (leg) is also unavailable. Robinson has been a solid defender for the team this season, with 24 clearances and eight tackles in six appearances, so his potential absence would be a concern for the team's defense.