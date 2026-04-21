Miles Robinson headshot

Miles Robinson Injury: Questionable again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Robinson is questionable for the upcoming match at New York City FC with a leg injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Robinson's status is uncertain right after he bounced back from a groin issue and had a decent defensive outing Saturday against Chicago. If he is unable to play, Nick Hagglund will continue to start, and Alvas Powell may move into a greater role given that Matt Miazga (leg) is also unavailable. Robinson has been a solid defender for the team this season, with 24 clearances and eight tackles in six appearances, so his potential absence would be a concern for the team's defense.

Miles Robinson
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Robinson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Robinson See More
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
13 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
Author Image
Deke Mathews
348 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
362 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 20, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025