Miles Robinson Injury: Trains, available again

Robinson (groin) is an option for Saturday's match against Chicago, according to manager Pat Noonan, per Carter Chapley of the Cincinnati Beat Writers team.

Robinson had missed the past two games but is now finally set to make a return to play, as the defender has not only been training but has already been deemed available. The defender is a regular starter, so he is likely to return to that role almost immediately, notching one clean sheet in his five appearances so far this season.