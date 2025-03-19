Miles Robinson Injury: Trains off to the side
Robinson (undisclosed) trained to the side Wednesday and remains questionable for Saturday's match against Atlanta, according to Laurel Pfhaler of Queen City Press.
Robinson is seeing some good updates after suffering an injury in the club's last contest, as he did return to training, although it was only individually to the side. That said, he will likely need to train with the group before deemed an option. His availability for Saturday will probably be a late call.
