Miles Robinson Injury: Trains Tuesday
Robinson (leg) is back in training, according to Laurel Pfahler of The Queen City Press.
Robinson is trending towards being an option next contest as the defender has worked his way back into the group for training. This is major news for the club, as his return would secure their backline, as he is a regular starter. However, in his six starts this season, he has only featured in one clean sheet.
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