Miles Robinson Injury: Unlikely for Saturday
Robinson (leg) is unlikely for Saturday's match against the New York Red Bulls, according to Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.
Robinson has been dealing with a leg injury and is likely to miss the call, just another name the club is missing in the defense. This is rough for the club as they seemingly have lost all their starting defenders to begin the season, although some could return soon. Either way, Gilberto Flores, Kyle Smith and Andrei Chirila will likely start in the defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Robinson See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics16 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine351 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce BackApril 24, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up ZahaMarch 20, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Robinson See More