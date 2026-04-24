Miles Robinson Injury: Unlikely for Saturday

Robinson (leg) is unlikely for Saturday's match against the New York Red Bulls, according to Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.

Robinson has been dealing with a leg injury and is likely to miss the call, just another name the club is missing in the defense. This is rough for the club as they seemingly have lost all their starting defenders to begin the season, although some could return soon. Either way, Gilberto Flores, Kyle Smith and Andrei Chirila will likely start in the defense.