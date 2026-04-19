Miles Robinson News: Makes four tackles in draw
Robinson registered one shot (one on goal), four tackles (two won) and three clearances in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Chicago Fire.
Robinson generated a variety of defensive actions while leading his team in tackles and blocks during his return from a groin injury. The defender, who missed two MLS games due to the issue, regained a spot in Cincinnati's usual back three, with his inclusion providing immediate cover for the loss of Matt Miazga (leg). After recording 64 minutes on the field Saturday, Robinson will push for increased involvement if he stays fit for the rest of the season.
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