Miles Robinson News: On bench to face Charlotte
Robinson (leg) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Charlotte.
Robinson will be available if required as a substitute following his return to training earlier this week. The central man had previously started in each of his six matches played this year, recording 24 clearances and earning one clean sheet over that span. He's a strong candidate to take a spot in the back line from either Andrei Chirila or Nick Hagglund at some point.
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