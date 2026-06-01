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Miles Robinson News: Plays 45 minutes in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Robinson (undisclosed) played 45 minutes in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Senegal, confirming his recovery from the knock that forced him off at halftime of FC Cincinnati's draw against San Diego, the USMNT posted.

Robinson had been withdrawn as a precaution in that MLS fixture, but his extended run-out against Senegal is a clean bill of health heading into the World Cup. The center-back is expected to be an important defensive figure for the USMNT on home soil, and coach Mauricio Pochettino will be relieved to have him fit and building match sharpness ahead of what promises to be a highly competitive tournament for the hosts.

Miles Robinson
FC Cincinnati
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