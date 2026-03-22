Miles Robinson headshot

Miles Robinson News: Sees red

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Robinson picked up a red card and was sent off in the 60th minute of Sunday's 4-3 victory versus CF Montreal. He registered four clearancesand one interception before his removal.

Robinson will miss the first match back from international break after being shown a red card against Montreal. He had started all five matches for Cincinnati to start the season, recording 23 clearances with seven blocks, four tackles and one clean sheet in 391 minutes of play. He is expected to be replaced by Gilberto Flores against RBNY on April 4.

Miles Robinson
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Robinson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Robinson See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine
Author Image
Deke Mathews
318 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
332 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 20, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 7, 2024