Miles Robinson News: Sees red
Robinson picked up a red card and was sent off in the 60th minute of Sunday's 4-3 victory versus CF Montreal. He registered four clearancesand one interception before his removal.
Robinson will miss the first match back from international break after being shown a red card against Montreal. He had started all five matches for Cincinnati to start the season, recording 23 clearances with seven blocks, four tackles and one clean sheet in 391 minutes of play. He is expected to be replaced by Gilberto Flores against RBNY on April 4.
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