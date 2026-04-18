Miles Robinson headshot

Miles Robinson News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 4:26pm

Robinson (groin) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's meeting with Chicago Fire.

Robinson avoided a longer absence after being unavailable in the previous two MLS matches with a physical issue. The defender's return will cover the spot of Matt Miazga, who is now dealing with a leg injury. While Robinson could be valuable for some clearances in most fixtures, he might continue to struggle to earn clean sheets as part of a weak defense.

Miles Robinson
FC Cincinnati
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