Miles Robinson News: Starting Saturday
Robinson (groin) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's meeting with Chicago Fire.
Robinson avoided a longer absence after being unavailable in the previous two MLS matches with a physical issue. The defender's return will cover the spot of Matt Miazga, who is now dealing with a leg injury. While Robinson could be valuable for some clearances in most fixtures, he might continue to struggle to earn clean sheets as part of a weak defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Robinson See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics10 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 12: Omar Valencia, Red Bulls Ready to Shine345 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back359 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up ZahaMarch 20, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Robinson See More