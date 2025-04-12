Fantasy Soccer
Miles Robinson headshot

Miles Robinson News: Starts Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2025 at 3:59pm

Robinson (lower body) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's trip to D.C. United.

Robinson will regain his center-back spot after missing two of the previous three games due to injury. His inclusion is expected to push Lukas Engel to the left flank and Brad Smith to the bench. When fully fit, Robinson has produced more than 40 passes in four starts and multiple clearances in three of his five matches played this season.

