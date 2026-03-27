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Miles Robinson News: Won't represent USMNT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Robinson won't play with the USMNT during the international break due to a "minor" groin injury, manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed during Friday's press conference.

The injury is not believed to be serious, but the medical staff is exercising caution since Robinson has been a steady presence at the back for the USMNT in recent years. Robinson is suspended for Cincinnati's match against the New York Red Bulls on April 4, so the earliest he'll be able to play would be the April 11 match against Toronto FC, as long as he's able to recover by that time.

Miles Robinson
FC Cincinnati
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