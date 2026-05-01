Milos Kerkez Injury: Dealing with niggles

Kerkez (undisclosed) was forced to leave training Wednesday with some niggles but should be an option for Sunday's clash against Manchester United, according to coach Arne Slot. "Milos had some niggles, he left training on Wednesday but I expect him to train today or tomorrow."

Kerkez has been left out of the Reds' starting XI in each of the last two matches and picked up a minor training setback Wednesday, exiting the session early with a few niggles, though his availability for Sunday's clash doesn't appear to be in serious jeopardy. Andrew Robertson is in line to keep his spot at left-back if Kerkez isn't cleared in time, with Liverpool closely monitoring his status through the final round of training before making a call on his role against United.