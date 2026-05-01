Milos Kerkez headshot

Milos Kerkez Injury: Dealing with niggles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Kerkez (undisclosed) was forced to leave training Wednesday with some niggles but should be an option for Sunday's clash against Manchester United, according to coach Arne Slot. "Milos had some niggles, he left training on Wednesday but I expect him to train today or tomorrow."

Kerkez has been left out of the Reds' starting XI in each of the last two matches and picked up a minor training setback Wednesday, exiting the session early with a few niggles, though his availability for Sunday's clash doesn't appear to be in serious jeopardy. Andrew Robertson is in line to keep his spot at left-back if Kerkez isn't cleared in time, with Liverpool closely monitoring his status through the final round of training before making a call on his role against United.

Milos Kerkez
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Milos Kerkez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Milos Kerkez See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
FPL GW30 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Players to Target
SOC
FPL GW30 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Players to Target
Author Image
Brad Mayor
50 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
53 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
56 days ago