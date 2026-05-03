Milos Kerkez News: Bench option

Kerkez (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Manchester United.

Kerkez was dealing with a slight knock but is already healed and set for a return, as the defender is on the bench to face United. With this being a massive match for table implications, likely, the club doesn't want to risk him from the beginning and possibly have to use an early substitute. That said, Andrew Robertson sees the start at left-back instead.