Milos Kerkez headshot

Milos Kerkez News: Nets in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Kerkez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Brighton.

Kerkez got on the scoresheet during Saturday's loss, but it was still another forgettable day. The left-back has been inconsistent since joining Liverpool, but he does have the expected attacking upside. Kerkez will hope he can build on this goal as Liverpool turn their focus almost exclusively to the Champions League to close out the campaign.

Milos Kerkez
Liverpool
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