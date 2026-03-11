Milos Kerkez headshot

Milos Kerkez News: Quiet in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Kerkez registered three clearances and one interception in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat versus Galatasaray. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 33rd minute.

Kerkez was limited going forward throughout Tuesday's clash, and most of his volume came defensively. It was a day to forget for the most part, as the left-back just couldn't get involved in the attack. It's been a frustrating season for Kerkez and co. as they look to get back to their best.

Milos Kerkez
Liverpool
More Stats & News
