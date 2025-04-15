Milos Kerkez News: Six clearances in clean sheet win

Kerkez had six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Monday's 1-0 win over Fulham.

Kerkez exhibited the kind of talent Monday that is catching the eye of the larger EPL clubs. Defensively he executed six clearances and two tackles, he also engaged in 15 duels (winning nine). He was effective at neutralizing Fulham's attempts to attack down their right wing. This was the Hungarian left back's seventh clean sheet, but it has been nine EPL matches since his last.