Milos Kerkez headshot

Milos Kerkez News: Six clearances in clean sheet win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Kerkez had six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Monday's 1-0 win over Fulham.

Kerkez exhibited the kind of talent Monday that is catching the eye of the larger EPL clubs. Defensively he executed six clearances and two tackles, he also engaged in 15 duels (winning nine). He was effective at neutralizing Fulham's attempts to attack down their right wing. This was the Hungarian left back's seventh clean sheet, but it has been nine EPL matches since his last.

Milos Kerkez
AFC Bournemouth
