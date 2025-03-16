Milos Kerkez News: Strong performance in loss to Bees

Kerkez recorded one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Brentford.

Kerkez was, as usual, one of the stand out performers in the Bournemouth team Saturday. In his core defensive duties he executed two clearances, two tackles and a block. He also engaged in nine duels, winning five. Playing down the Cherries attacking left flank he placed six crosses (two accurate) and managed to place a shot on target. The versatile Hungarian is having a fantastic season, from 29 appearances he has contributed to six clean sheets, bagged two goals and created five assists.