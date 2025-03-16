Milos Kerkez News: Strong performance in loss to Bees
Kerkez recorded one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Brentford.
Kerkez was, as usual, one of the stand out performers in the Bournemouth team Saturday. In his core defensive duties he executed two clearances, two tackles and a block. He also engaged in nine duels, winning five. Playing down the Cherries attacking left flank he placed six crosses (two accurate) and managed to place a shot on target. The versatile Hungarian is having a fantastic season, from 29 appearances he has contributed to six clean sheets, bagged two goals and created five assists.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now