Milos Veljkovic Injury: Doutbful against Frankfurt

Vejkovic suffered a muscle injury before his last contest against Kiel and remains a doubt for Saturday's clash as he will need to be assessed after the final two training sessions. If he is ruled out, Niklas Stark could see an increased role in defense.