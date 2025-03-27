Milos Veljkovic Injury: Out with muscular injury

Vejkovic is out for Saturday's match against Kiel due to a muscular injury, according to his club.

Veljkovic is not going to be with the team Saturday, as he suffered a muscle injury ahead of the contest. This is a tough situation for the club, as he is a regular starter, starting in 14 of the 17 games he has played in. That said, Amos Pieper, Niklas Stark and Anthony Jung will likely start in the center of the defense due to his absence.