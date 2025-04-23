Milos Veljkovic Injury: Questionable to return this season

Veljkovic (calf) is questionable to return this season, according to the head of professional football, Peter Niemeyer, per Bjarne Voigt of Deich Stube. "It is a lengthy calf injury, for which it is currently difficult to make an accurate prognosis. He is on the slow path of improvement. I would very much like him to return to the field again this season."

Veljkovic looks to be in a race to return this season, as he is slowly progressing from a calf injury that has kept him on the sidelines for a bit. This is a tough development for the defender, as this is expected to be his last season with the club, and he may not see another match in the green. That said, he will need to see a major boost to his fitness in the coming weeks to be an option before the end of the season, already having been ruled out for Sunday's match against St. Pauli.