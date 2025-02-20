Milos Veljkovic Injury: Ruled out for Freiburg game
Veljkovic (undisclosed) was forced off at halftime during the last game against Hoffenheim and will miss Friday's clash against Freiburg, coach Ole Werner confirmed in the press conference.
Veljkovic sustained an undisclosed injury against Hoffenheim and has been ruled out for Friday's match. Amos Pieper is expected to take his place in defense for the upcoming game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now