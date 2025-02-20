Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Milos Veljkovic headshot

Milos Veljkovic Injury: Ruled out for Freiburg game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Veljkovic (undisclosed) was forced off at halftime during the last game against Hoffenheim and will miss Friday's clash against Freiburg, coach Ole Werner confirmed in the press conference.

Veljkovic sustained an undisclosed injury against Hoffenheim and has been ruled out for Friday's match. Amos Pieper is expected to take his place in defense for the upcoming game.

Milos Veljkovic
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now