Join MLB Editor Erik Halterman for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Milos Veljkovic News: Agrees Red Star move

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Veljkovic will join Red Star Belgrade on a free transfer at the conclusion of the Bundesliga, the club announced.

Veljkovic is set to return to his home country, agreeing a three-year contract with Red Star Belgrade that will see him join on a free transfer. The defender remains a key part of the first team in Bremen, where he will now play out the remainder of his contract.

