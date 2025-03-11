Milos Veljkovic News: Agrees Red Star move
Veljkovic will join Red Star Belgrade on a free transfer at the conclusion of the Bundesliga, the club announced.
Veljkovic is set to return to his home country, agreeing a three-year contract with Red Star Belgrade that will see him join on a free transfer. The defender remains a key part of the first team in Bremen, where he will now play out the remainder of his contract.
