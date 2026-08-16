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Milton Valenzuela News: Eligible after ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Valenzuela has cleared his Liga MX suspension, becoming available for selection in future fixtures.

Valenzuela will bounce back to the Rojinegros' rotation, even though he'll now face more competition for the left-back spot following Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez's recovery from a knee injury, with Jose Lozano providing further depth. The Argentinian has played six games between league and Leagues Cup action this season, but his performance has been inconsistent so far, with defensive stats making up most of his output.

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