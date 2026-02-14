Mio Backhaus News: Allows three in loss

Backhaus made five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss against Bayern Munich.

Backhaus kept Bayern at bay on several occasions, finishing with five saves, all from inside the box, though he still conceded three goals. The goalkeeper has managed only three clean sheets this season and has gone seven matches without one, allowing 14 goals while making 16 saves during that span. He faces St. Pauli next on Sunday, the second-worst attack in the league with 20 goals.