Mio Backhaus News: Concedes three in loss

Backhaus recorded eight saves and allowed three goals, but also 2 an own goal in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus 1. FC Koln.

Backhaus conceded three goals from 11 FC Koln shots on goal Sunday, including one own goal, as 10-man Werder Bremen were outlasted in a 3-1 defeat. Across his last five starting appearances, the Werder Bremen academy product has produced 13 saves and seven clearances while conceding eight goals and recording one clean sheet. Backhaus will look for a redeeming performance Saturday when Werder Bremen hosts Hamburger SV.